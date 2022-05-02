VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kearsarge Court for a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed there were injuries, however, the extent of those injuries has not yet been released.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

