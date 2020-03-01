Independence Blvd. reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were called out to a Virginia Beach intersection Sunday morning after getting reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officials say they started receiving calls around 2:30 a.m. to respond to the area of Independence Boulevard and Hinsdale Street for the crash.

Police responded to the intersection and tweeted shortly after that the road would be closed for two hours.

First responders say they found at least one injured person at the crash site and took them to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The road has since reopened, police say.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.

