Independence Blvd. reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were called out to a Virginia Beach intersection Sunday morning after getting reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Officials say they started receiving calls around 2:30 a.m. to respond to the area of Independence Boulevard and Hinsdale Street for the crash.

Courtesy: WAVY Viewer Terrence Neonto White

Police responded to the intersection and tweeted shortly after that the road would be closed for two hours.

Due to an accident on Independence Blvd, Northbound traffic will be blocked from Hinsdale Street to Jeanne Street for approximately 2 hours. Please find an alternate route. Drive safe! @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 1, 2020

First responders say they found at least one injured person at the crash site and took them to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The road has since reopened, police say.

Road closure on Independence Blvd is clear. Thank you for your patience! — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 1, 2020

