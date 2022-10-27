VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In just a few days, children across Hampton Roads will have a spooky night of costumes and candy. However for kids on the autism spectrum, it could be too much to handle.

As an alternative to traditional Halloween events, Autism Society Tidewater Virginia and several other groups are inviting families to their Halloween Family Fun Day. Advocates say kids with severe sensory sensitivities and different abilities deserve a safe environment.

“As a parent of a teenager, now in high school with autism, opportunities we have now allow him to still enjoy the holiday, be in a safe environment so he won’t get so overwhelmed that he is going to run away, or have self interest behavior or dangerous interactions where he could wander or run away,” said Nicole Mission with Autism Society Tidewater Virginia.

Miller says the free event is open to all ages. Attendees will enjoy candy, games and activities. It’s on Saturday, October 29 from 4-7 p.m. at the YMCA’s Camp Grom in Virginia Beach.