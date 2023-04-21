Kids who enjoy writing poetry or stories in their journals may benefit from a creative writing class or a kids’ writing club.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads youth poets and the adults who support them are invited to witness the finale of “ImmortALL” in the Zeiders American Dream Theater on Saturday, April 29.

“ImmortALL” is a performance poetry program in which oral history shared by elders is translated into spoken art by youth poets who reinterpret the stories through the lens of current events and their own experiences.

Now in its third season, the program is a result of a partnership between the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and Teens With a Purpose, which has Hampton Roads teens to learn about local Black history while learning the lively art of performance poetry since 1996.

This year’s event includes Teens With a Purpose announcing the 2023 Hampton Roads Virginia Youth Poet Laureate, along with performances by ImmortALL finalists according to officials.

The program is free to attend, but advanced registration is required. Visit the TWP ImmortALL Finale page to register for a seat.

(Courtesy: Teens With a Purpose/The Virginia Youth Poet Laureate Program)

The event will also be livestreamed for free on TWP’s YouTube and Facebook, as well on Virginia Beach Arts’ official Facebook page starting 11 a.m. on April 29.

Teens With a Purpose workshops are supported in part by grants from the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission. TWP accepts submissions from poets, rappers, leaders, and activists between the ages of 14 and 19 from across Hampton Roads.