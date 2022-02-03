In October, Virginia Beach pledged bonuses to 200 who began mental heath care work. How much has been spent?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In October, Virginia Beach City Council authorized a $200,000 grant to help give $1,000 bonuses to the first 200 who joined the ranks of mental health care providers, in order to help address the ongoing workforce crisis.

How many new hires have taken advantage of the bonuses in the city so far?

The answer: around 20.

It’s why Michael Woodhead, a consultant for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, is hoping to get the word out that the program is still happening, and that if you take a job at a nonprofit and private mental health care provider, you are eligible.

There is a shortage of mental health workers which equates to fewer opportunities for those suffering.

In November, the Department of Human Services Pathways Center at Birdneck Circle closed as a result of staffing shortages only exasperating the problem according to Woodhead.

Woodhead said he suspects more than 20 people have been hired in the last few months. He said in making cold calls to different practices, many were not aware the program existed.

“As you can imagine, you kind of look a gift horse in the mouth. People are like, ‘Wait a minute. Who are you and what is this?’ and ‘I haven’t heard about this program, is this legit. Free money? Whoever gets free money?'” Woodhead said. “We want to re-enforce the practitioners and owners of businesses and mental and behavioral health services industry that this is a real program, that we are looking to put $200,000 of support money into hiring businesses that will help you grow your businesses.”

Woodhead helped run a similar program for the tourism industry. However, in that case, he had a marketing budget.

While Woodhead thinks a more holistic approach is needed long-term, the $1,000 bonuses will help in other ways.

“If nothing else this is giving us the opportunity to get in front of available workers and let them know that there are career opportunities in wonderful vibrant industries that they may not have any familiarity with,” Woodhead said.

He asks anyone who is interested in the program to reach out to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.