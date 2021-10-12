ImmortALL: 2nd year of local teen poetry project opens registration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A poetry project in Virginia Beach is calling for all teen creatives.
Local youth empowerment organization Teens With a Purpose (TWP) is partnering with the Virginia Beach History Museums and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association (PACTS/UKHS) for a second year of the ‘ImmortALL Teen Poetry Project.
The poetry project invites teens in Hampton Roads to learn about local African American history while discovering the art of performance poetry.
During the project, local teens from ages 13-19 will connect with alumni from PACTS/UKHS, as well as professional poets from TWP.
During sessions from October 2021 through April 2022, the teens will engage in poetry workshops, meet PACTS/UKHS alumni, learn more about Virginia Beach history and even have an opportunity to meet and rehearse at the museum.
The project will culminate in a final public performance in April 2022 as the teenage participants display their re-interpretations of local oral history through the lens of their own experiences with current events.
Teens, teachers and poetry clubs can register to participate in the program, and view the full workshop schedule HERE.
