‘Imagination Through Color’: Sandler Center hosting Nicaraguan American artist Jorge Saenz

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The artwork of a Nicaraguan American artist is being showcased at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

The Sandler Center will host an opening reception for “Imagination Through Color,” by Jorge Saenz, on Monday, Jan. 31, from 6-8 p.m. in the Sandler Center Art Gallery (201 Market St., Virginia Beach, VA 23462).

Jorge Saenz has hand-carved his own niche in the abstract realm, drawing inspiration from prolific artists like De Kooning, Rothko and Frankenthaler.

Saenz has won several art awards. He currently exhibits in the Hampton Roads area and is working on exhibiting internationally. His artwork is currently at the Virginia Beach Art Center in Virginia Beach, d’Art Center in Norfolk, and The Charles H. Taylor Visual Art Center in Hampton.

Artwork in the gallery will be on display until May 2022 and is available for purchase.