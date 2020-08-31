Images show truck crashed through fence into Virginia Beach home

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Desmond B. Lockhart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A driver had a medical issue, causing a crash in Virginia Beach Monday morning, police dispatch confirmed.

They received the call at 10:30 a.m. about the medical call on Lynnhaven Parkway, across the street from the Wawa.

There are no other details about what led to the crash or if there were any injuries reported as a result of it.

Images from the scene provided by a WAVY viewer show a white pickup truck appears to have gone off the road, crashed through a fence, then into the back of someone’s home.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10