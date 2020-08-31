Images show truck crashed through fence into Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A driver had a medical issue, causing a crash in Virginia Beach Monday morning, police dispatch confirmed.

They received the call at 10:30 a.m. about the medical call on Lynnhaven Parkway, across the street from the Wawa.

There are no other details about what led to the crash or if there were any injuries reported as a result of it.

Images from the scene provided by a WAVY viewer show a white pickup truck appears to have gone off the road, crashed through a fence, then into the back of someone’s home.

