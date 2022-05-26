VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is asking residents to help report streetlights that are out or not functioning correctly.

Virginia Beach officials say there are about 53,000 streetlights throughout the city and reporting issues is easy through the phone or online.

There are ID tags on the pole, but if one is unsafe to reach a general location such a block number or intersection is enough to get things started.

To make a report about a light serviced by Dominion Energy:

Visit www.dominionenergy.com/streetlights and fill out the form on the page, OR

Call 866-366-4357

To make a report about a light serviced by the City of Virginia Beach:

Visit www.VBgov.com/reportaproblem and follow the on-screen prompts to submit the report, OR

Call 757-385-3111

“Keeping our streets lit isn’t just a matter of convenience, it’s also an issue of public safety,” said L.J. Hansen, director of the City’s Department of Public Works. “Making sure our neighborhoods are well-lit means that any potential hazards on and alongside roads are visible to drivers, and residents can see what is happening near their homes. Unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere at once to identify potential issues, so it’s important that our residents have the information they need to have them addressed.”