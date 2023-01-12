VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One Virginia Beach man woke up $110,000 richer in December.

Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.

Despite not being a regular player himself, Simpson’s wife is a frequent participant in the lottery and set up an online account for her husband, playing her favorite numbers in the drawing.

To his surprise, he matched all five winning numbers in the drawing, 13-20-23-29-37, which his wife had played regularly.

When Simpson’s wife discovered the win, she woke her husband up at 2 a.m. in the morning, to which he initially thought was a joke. However, it turned out to be true, and Simpson is now the proud winner of the top prize.

The Cash 5 with EZ Match lottery features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

It’s worth noting that all Virginia Lottery profits go towards K-12 education in Virginia, with Virginia Beach City alone receiving nearly $37.4 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year.

Simpson has not yet announced any plans for his winnings.