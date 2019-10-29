‘I just kind of fell to the floor and started weeping’: VB man finds biological family using DNA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/CNN) – Rod Hobbs of Virginia Beach says he feels like there was a piece of him missing – until he found his biological father and family in Florida. All thanks to a DNA test.

It was an emotional reunion 32 years in the making.

When he was a teenager, Hobbs learned the man he thought was his father, wasn’t and his mother took his father’s true identity to her grave.

He’s hired private detectives, but it was a DNA expert who finally figured it all out.

Not only did he recently meet his father after all this time, he also connected with his sister, Britny McFarlane.

“You look like us,” McFarlane said when she hugged her brother for the first time in a Florida airport.

Hobbs just returned to Virginia Beach and 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott met up with him to talk about the incredibly emotional reunion.

