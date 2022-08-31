VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a woman killed by a DUI suspect shares her story with 10 On Your Side and pleads with the community to think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

Sara Younkins says her sister, 45-year-old Beth Gabbart, was driving home from her job at Busch Gardens late Saturday night when her car was rear ended while she was stopped at a traffic light. It happened on Indian River at Ferry Point road around 11:50 at night.

Younkins says she got a call late that night from one of her sister’s friends who was on the phone with her when the accident happened.

“He contacted us and was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I heard a crash. I can’t get a hold of her. Can you guys go look for her?’ And so like, we called her kids and said, ‘Can you guys go look for her because she’s so close to home.’ And then they found the accident scene,” she said.”

Virginia Beach Police say 34-year-old John Glover was behind the wheel of the car that hit Gabbart. Younkins says her car was pushed forward and hit a pole. She was pronounced dead on scene.

A few days later, her niece – who called Beth a second mom – can’t help but wipe away tears when talking about her.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Manon Younkins. “She’s never, she’s never going to see anything else. We’re not going to get to talk to her again. I almost called her.”

The memories aren’t all sad though. They also remember a wonderful person who loved the beach, wrote poetry and never hesitated to help anyone.

“She just, like, loved life. She was just so happy all the time. And like, she could just make everybody smile. All the time,” said Manon. “She just was a great person to be around and everyone who knew her loved her.”

They also say they remember her hatred of squirrels.

“If she’d see a squirrel, she would honk, and then later the squirrel would mess with her,” said Sara.

“She had a squirrel attack her at work and she just always had problems with them,” said Manon.

As they get ready to say goodbye to her, they have one message.

“What we’re going through, I wouldn’t want anyone to go through cause it’s just heartbreaking. She was so young. She just was taken too soon and to think that this could’ve been prevented,” said Sara.

Glover, the man accused of hitting her, has been charged with a DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Sara says she wants to make a book of her sister’s poetry to publish in her honor.