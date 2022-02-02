I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project prompts lane closures in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Interstate 64/Interstate 264 Improvement Project is anticipated to prompt single and double lane closures on I-264 west as early as Feb. 6.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the closures will extend from west of Independence Boulevard (exit 17) to west of Witchduck Road (exit 16).

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will also close in this location for about six weeks. Apart from the HOV lane, a second, adjacent lane will close from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VDOT crews have planned the lane closures to implement a median barrier and conduct paving operations.

All road work is dependent on the weather and is subject to change.

Here are a few tools that commuters can use to plan their future trips:

Follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter

on Twitter Download the 511 smartphone app or 511-integrated Waze app.

the 511 smartphone app or 511-integrated Waze app. Visit the 511Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone

