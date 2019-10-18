I-264 W near Rosemont Rd in Virginia Beach opens after a car struck a VDOT vehicle

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes on I-264 near Rosemont Rd were blocked after a car struck a VDOT vehicle late Friday morning.

WAVY News 10 traffic reporter Madison Glassman reported major backups on 264 West near Rosemont Rd after a car struck a VDOT vehicle around 10:30 am Friday.

According to reports, police say the driver of the car did not follow the Slow Down/Move Over Law.

Madison happened to to be covering a story with State Police on the Move Over Law when they came upon the crash.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the VDOT worker has minor injuries.

This is the third accident involving a VDOT vehicle within 12 hours after another VDOT worker was struck by a car in Chesapeake around 11 o’clock Thursday night.

According to VDOT spokesperson Brittany Nichols, the third accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on I-664 in Hampton near Aberdeen exit.

