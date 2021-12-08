I-264 east collector-distributor road to close this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the Interstate 264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15) this weekend as progress continues on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and is set to finish at 5 a.m. on Dec. 13. When the road reopens to traffic on Monday, collector-distributor road motorists will be traveling on the new alignment and bridge, marking a significant milestone toward the completion of the interchange project.

Motorists traveling east on the collector-distributer road will be required to exit at Newtown Road (exit 15), while the closure is in place. This includes traffic coming from the I-64 ramps to Newtown Road (exit 284B) and traffic traveling from Norfolk utilizing the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) from Military Highway.

Once motorists have exited at Newtown Road, they can:

Continue through the intersection;

Utilize the Greenwich Road roundabout: and

Re-access I-264 east utilizing the on-ramp from the roundabout

Motorists who are traveling to I-264 east beyond Witchduck Road (exit 16) toward the oceanfront are encouraged to use the mainline/inside set of I-264 east in order to avoid the collector-distributor road closure.

For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange, visit www.i64i264improvements.org.