I-264 east collector-distributor road to close this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the Interstate 264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15) this weekend as progress continues on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and is set to finish at 5 a.m. on Dec. 13. When the road reopens to traffic on Monday, collector-distributor road motorists will be traveling on the new alignment and bridge, marking a significant milestone toward the completion of the interchange project.

Motorists traveling east on the collector-distributer road will be required to exit at Newtown Road (exit 15), while the closure is in place. This includes traffic coming from the I-64 ramps to Newtown Road (exit 284B) and traffic traveling from Norfolk utilizing the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) from Military Highway.

Once motorists have exited at Newtown Road, they can:

  • Continue through the intersection;
  • Utilize the Greenwich Road roundabout: and
  • Re-access I-264 east utilizing the on-ramp from the roundabout

Motorists who are traveling to I-264 east beyond Witchduck Road (exit 16) toward the oceanfront are encouraged to use the mainline/inside set of I-264 east in order to avoid the collector-distributor road closure.

For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange, visit  www.i64i264improvements.org.

The above rendering depicts the completed extension of the I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) at Newtown Road (exit 15). The bridge over Newtown Road is being widened to accommodate the extension and is expected to open to traffic by the end of the year. (Rendering courtesy: VDOT)

