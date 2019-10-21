Hype for Something in the Water 2020 builds as presale tickets sell out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The hype around Something in the Water 2020 has begun. On Saturday the “locals only” presale tickets were released and sold out within hours.

“Immediately when I got here the lines were wrapped around the whole amphitheater complex,” said Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse.

About a thousand people waited in a line a mile-and-a-half long at the amphitheater to snag their exclusive tickets.

“It was expected, last year was super dope, so I knew this year would probably be even better because everyone who didn’t get to experience it last year is definitely pumped up to experience it this year,” said Hampton resident Latanya Pratt.

Locals and those who went last year could also take advantage of the presale online on the event’s website.

Keep in mind ticket buyers still have no idea who’s going to perform. Rouse says he asked those in line who they’d like to see.

“They were always like Pharrell, who ever Pharrell wants to bring to Virginia Beach,” Rouse said.

Pratt went last year and says she snagged her ticket online right as the clock struck 12. She says for her, it wasn’t about the performers.

“I’m just going for the festivities, it was so much love last year, it was no drama the whole experience was super dope, so just glad to be able to do something again in Virginia,” Pratt said.

Pratt says she had friends who waited in the seemingly never ending line.

“They got up at like 6 something in the morning, so they were able to get their tickets dumb early,” she said.

At about 2:30 p.m., festival organizers tweeted that they weren’t taking any more fans at the amphitheater, and sent people home to buy them online.

“When the line wraps around you have to be able to get cars and traffic in and out safely and in an orderly manner, so when that becomes an issue, when safety becomes an issue you shut that down,” Rouse said.

Rouse says Something in the Water 2020 is going to raise the bar. He says the city is working to make things like infrastructure and transportation better, while keeping it affordable too.

There’s no word yet on how many were sold in the presale.

But if you didn’t get a chance to secure your ticket, there’s another chance when the next tier rolls out. The date for that hasn’t been announced.

As far as the lineup release, 10 On Your Side was told it’s coming “soon.”