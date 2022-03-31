VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Farm Club is set to host their Easter Spring Fling on April 16 and 17.

The Spring Fling, presented but Southern Auto Group, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission includes the Easter Egg Hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and the petting farm. Individuals can also enjoy the BirdWalk Aviary, TreeWalk Adventure and hayrides beginning at 11 a.m.

Visitors can also enjoy costumed characters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with a DJ playing music. Food concessions, and artisan vendors will also be available. Pony rides, souvenir cups of animal feed and bird sticks will be available for purchase.

“For over 40 years, we have developed a strong working relationship in the community with organizations and businesses like Hunt Club Farm. We believe in making an impact in a positive way by supporting causes and events through our sponsorships. We’re excited to sponsor the Easter Spring Fling,” said Jodie Woodward, Event & Sponsorship Manager, Southern Auto Group.

Masks are optional but encouraged when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://huntclubfarm.com/easter-spring-fling-and-egg-hunt.