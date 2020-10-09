Hunt Club Farm to welcome new baby Zebra

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Club Farm is getting ready to welcome a new member to the farm.

On October 7, Hunt Club Farm posted on their Facebook page that they now have a new zebra named Zoodini.

Zoodini is getting acquainted with being in a trailer before moving to Hunt Club Farm.

Marketing Director Conrad Brinkman said the farm previously had a 5-year-old zebra named Zoey, who was moved to another location earlier this year. They expect Zoodini to join the farm within the first two weeks of November, sometime after the Harvest Fair.

Hunt Club Farm is located on London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach and is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

