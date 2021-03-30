Hunt Club farm to host Easter Spring Fling with COVID-19 precautions in place

Wooden Easter eggs sit in a box at the White House waiting to be delivered to organizations in the area Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, first lady Melania Trump is giving 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to area children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and grocery store chains. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach announced their plans to host the Easter Spring Fling in partnership with Southern Auto Group and Papa John’s Pizza.

On April 3 and 4, families can visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and participate in several Easter-related activities.

The business plans to have an Easter Egg Hunt, visits from the Easter Bunny, a petting farm, and their newest attraction TreeWalk Adventure will be open.

The walk is a network of custom tree houses connected by netted suspension bridges, ramps, and slides. Organizers say each tree house will have an educational component with a dedication to wild animals from this area.

Visitors can also hear music from live DJ’s, check out local vendors and enjoy a variety of food options.

“We believe in making an impact in a positive way by supporting causes and events through our sponsorships. We’re excited to sponsor the Easter Spring Fling,” said Jodie Woodward, Event & Sponsorship Manager, Southern Auto Group.

Guests must buy tickets online ranging from $6 – $18 in advance for three hour-time blocks

9 a.m. to noon

Noon to 3 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Farm has moved to online tickets sales only for timed attendance.

“We have redesigned our guest flow and review and update our COVID-19 Mitigation Plan on a weekly basis. We have hired extra staff and have had to make some big changes on how we operate our business. We are limiting the attendance to our seasonal events to a 1,000-person maximum capacity. We even have a sanitizing fog machine in place,” said Randi Vogel, Hunt Club Farm owner.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.