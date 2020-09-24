Hunt Club Farm opens Tree Walk Adventure this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach will be holding a grand opening this weekend for its newest addition — the Tree Walk Adventure.

The Tree Walk is a unique playground for kids where they can climb from treehouse to treehouse along 10-foot and 12-foot wooden bridges and cargo-netting. They can slide to the ground or walk a ramp to visit the animals. The general admission fee is included in the Petting Farm’s general admission fee.

The opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at noon. Special guests include Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and City Council members Rosemary Wilson, Guy Tower, and Michael Berlucci.

“We strongly recommend purchasing your tickets online in advance to ensure access on the day of your visit to the farm. Hunt Club Farm reserves the right to limit the number of tickets available to meet COVID capacity guidelines,” officials with the Farm said in a statement released Thursday. “COVID-19 guidelines currently in place on the farm include mandatory face masks and social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are conveniently located throughout the farm.”

Hunt Club Farm is located five miles from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront at 2388 London Bridge Road in the Red Mill section of Virginia Beach.

Hunt Club’s Petting Farm, Tree Walk Adventure, and Farm Market are currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Farm Market is accessible to the public outside the Petting Farm’s entrance and has an array of local products such as honey, spices, jams, jellies, and homemade soy candles. Drinks, snacks, and ice cream are also available.

Hunt Club’s Petting Farm tickets, which now include Tree Walk Adventure admission, are available

online at HuntClubFarm.com. For information on COVID-19 safety measures, click here.

