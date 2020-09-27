Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach is open for the fall experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hunt Club Farm Fall Harvest Fair and Haunted Club Farm both opened this weekend for families to enjoy.



The farm is on London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.



This year they’re celebrating their 32nd year of Extreme Halloween. Haunted Hunt Club Farm has spooky attractions like Field of Screams -Toxic Nightmare, Towne of Terror – Devil’s Detour, and Village of the Dead.



Haunted Club Farm runs from Sept. 25 – Oct. 31. ,

They’re also celebrating the 23rd annual Hunt Club Farm Fall Harvest Fair.



“Harvest is geared more to the daytime and families, so for little kids pumpkin patch, petting farm and the brand new tree walk adventure were third in the country to receive one,” said Conrad Brinkman, Marketing Director for Hunt Club Farm.

Harvest fair runs from Sept. 26 – Nov.1.

This year due to COVID -19 restrictions, things look a little different. People wanting to enjoy the fall festivities must purchase tickets online before you can explore the farm. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and they’ll get their temperature taken. There’s hand sanitizing stations throughout the farm as well.



Brinkman says they sold out of their tickets Saturday night.

