VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hunt Club Farm is hosting an egg-citing event.

The Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt event is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hunt Club Farm located at 2388 London Bridge Road.

Admission to the event includes the Easter Egg Hunt, a visit with the Easter Bunny, the Petting Farm with chickens, bunnies, goats, sheep, pigs, cows and more.

It also includes the BirdWalk Aviary which is home to hundreds of parakeets, the TreeWalk Adventure, and hayrides, running from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Adults are asked to pay admission to accompany children to this event. Admission is required for all children hunting for eggs. Dogs are not allowed at the event. To purchase a season pass, click here.