Hungry? Donate food and receive a free pizza this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hungry? You could get a free pizza from a Virginia Beach restaurant for donating items to a local food bank.

Donatos Pizza, located at 1833 Republic Rd. in Virginia Beach, is working with Lifehouse Virginia Beach to “Pack the Bus” this month.

Donatos will give customers a free, individual one-topping pizza and coupon books in exchange for food donations that will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9 and May 16. Donatos will accept bagged non-perishable food items, which are needed by the foodbank as they respond to community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foodbank needs the following items:

Tuna

chicken

Turkey

Beans

Peanut butter

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

100% fruit guice

Oatmeal

Pasta

Cereal

Rice

Crackers

Soups

Stews

Canned pasta

Formula

Diapers

Baby food

wipes

Adult diapers

Shampoo

Body wash

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Feminine hygiene items

Toilet paper

To volunteer for the event, click here.

