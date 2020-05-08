Hungry? Donate food and receive a free pizza this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hungry? You could get a free pizza from a Virginia Beach restaurant for donating items to a local food bank.
Donatos Pizza, located at 1833 Republic Rd. in Virginia Beach, is working with Lifehouse Virginia Beach to “Pack the Bus” this month.
Donatos will give customers a free, individual one-topping pizza and coupon books in exchange for food donations that will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9 and May 16. Donatos will accept bagged non-perishable food items, which are needed by the foodbank as they respond to community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The foodbank needs the following items:
- Tuna
- chicken
- Turkey
- Beans
- Peanut butter
- Canned fruits
- Canned vegetables
- 100% fruit guice
- Oatmeal
- Pasta
- Cereal
- Rice
- Crackers
- Soups
- Stews
- Canned pasta
- Formula
- Diapers
- Baby food
- wipes
- Adult diapers
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Feminine hygiene items
- Toilet paper
To volunteer for the event, click here.
