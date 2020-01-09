Hundreds attend memorial for VB man killed in I-64 shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people came together to remember a Virginia Beach man shot and killed on the interstate last week.

Wykemma Baker died two days after he was shot while riding as the passenger in a vehicle on I-64 in Norfolk.

Friends are shocked and devastated by his death.

They say his life could be summed up in three words.

“He was special,” said Teresa Simmons.

Family and friends couldn’t hold back the tears as they honored a man Wednesday evening whose life was senselessly cut short.

“He was everything. He looked out for everybody, like his cousin just told us. I’m hurting man, I’m hurting” said Laquan Shaw, Baker’s friend. “He was my brother.”

Baker died after someone shot inside the car he was riding in last week. His family said they watched helplessly as Baker fought for his life in the hospital.

The 40-year-old father was remembered as the life of the party and someone who never hesitated to help others.

“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. He the reason why I got my first crib. He gave me the down payment for my first crib,” said a man who identified himself as Baker’s cousin.

Friends tell 10 On Your Side Baker loved to coach the youth in his community. He also had kids of his own.

“It hasn’t hit me yet but it will,” Simmons said. “Big loss for the community. Very big loss.”

Baker’s family preached a message of spreading love and positivity. They said they don’t want his life to be lost in vain.

“Put the guns down. You killing the wrong people,” Shaw said.

Virginia State Police have not made any arrests in this case.

They say the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV or a large truck.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or may have witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.