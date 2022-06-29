VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say they are now investigating after human remains were recovered on Shore Drive over the weekend.

According to police, a resident discovered the human remains around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Shore Drive.

A positive identity, cause of death and manner of death have not yet been determined and the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Norfolk for further examination.

No further information has been released.