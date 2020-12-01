HRSD: Billing remains suspended, no late fees for customers following November ransomware attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) officials say that billing remains suspended due to a ransomware attack on some of their systems last month.

The November 17 attack led to HRSD officials to shut down some information systems to contain the damage. These included HRSD business email accounts, HRSD Customer Call Center, customer self-service, iSupplier, and recruitment services on the website.

Our phone and computer systems are still down. To make a payment by phone, please call 844-257-6063. For urgent billing inquiries email us at askhrsd@gmail.com. There will be no late fees or interest incurred during this incident. We apologize for the inconvenience. — HRSD (@HRSDVA) November 30, 2020

A spokeswoman from HRSD told 10 On Your Side the shutdown means they were unable to issue and update bills, but can still continue water treatments.

Officials stressed that water will not be cut off and no late fees will be applied.

“Customers will not incur late fees or interest on delayed payments as a result of this incident and customers who have made payments should disregard any automated messages they may receive related to delinquent or unpaid bills,” said a press release from HRSD. “All payments that have been made will be posted as soon as the system is restored.”

Customers wishing to pay bills in person with cash may do so weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1434 Air Rail Avenue in Virginia Beach.



Bills may also be paid by phone by calling 844-257-6063. Urgent billing inquiries may be directed to askhrsd@gmail.com.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident.