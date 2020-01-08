HRADA auto show rolls into Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re in the market for a new ride, then this weekend’s Hampton Roads Automotive Dealers Association (HRADA) International Car Show is the place to be.

It’s the largest auto show in Virginia.

All the local dealerships will be on site at the Virginia Beach Convention Center showcasing the newest vehicles with the hottest features — in a non-selling environment.

Dates: January 10, 11 and 12

Times: Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $12, children 12 and under are free, $9 admission for seniors and military with ID. The first 1,200 military members with ID get in free each day.

Parking is free.

10 On Your Side will also be represented. Look for the WAVY Live truck and visit with all your favorite faces you see every day. Pick up an exclusive Super Doppler 10 ice scraper while supplies last!