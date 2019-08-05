Housekeeping room fire at Westin hotel causes ‘extensive water damage’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Guests at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach were assisted from their rooms Sunday morning when a fire broke out of a housekeeping room.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department were called to the hotel at around 9:40 Sunday morning of a fire above the tenth floor.

When they got there, officials discovered the fire was coming from the housekeeping room on the eleventh floor which was put out by the activated sprinkler.

Although the fire was contained to the housekeeping room, the water from the sprinklers caused “extensive water damage” to the eleventh floor lobby, officials say.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Guests were able to go back inside their rooms and the hotel was able to resume occupancy.