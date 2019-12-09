House passes Rep. Luria’s bill to make donations tax-deductible for families of Va. Beach shooting victims

A memorial to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center victims near the site of the shooting that claimed 12 lives on Friday, May 31, 2019.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The House of Representatives has passed Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s bill that would provide financial support to the families of victims in the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The Virginia Beach Strong Act is a bipartisan bill by Luria that makes it easier for the victims’ families to receive financial support, Luria’s office announced in a news release.

The bill will now move on to the Senate.

The bill was proposed in response to difficulty getting tax-deductible donations to families and survivors of the May 31 tragedy.

A “technicality” in the definition of “charitable beneficiaries” in the tax code prevented donations made to a fund — started by the City of Virginia Beach to help the victims, survivors and their families — from being tax-deductible.

If signed into law, the congressional action will ensure the donations made to immediate family of the victims are tax-deductible.

It would apply to donations retroactively, meaning donations made on May 31 or after, the release said.

“May 31, 2019 was a day that has forever changed Virginia Beach, and we will always remember the 12 wonderful people we lost that day,” Congresswoman Luria said in the release. “In the immediate aftermath of our community’s darkest hour, we experienced a selfless outpouring of financial support for grieving families. I am thankful the House has advanced my effort to help families of victims receive the financial assistance they need.”

