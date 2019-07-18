Person seriously injured in house fire on Bartow Place in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon that resulted in the resident being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said the call came in around 1:20 p.m. for crews to respond to the 1400 block of Bartow Place.

Although officials said it was a small fire that only took five minutes to extinguish, a male occupant at the home has life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

