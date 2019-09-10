1  of  3
Closings
A ‘number of pets’ rescued after firefighters respond to Va. Beach house fire

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a “number of pets” were rescued early Tuesday morning after firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Virginia Beach.

Crews were called to 5549 Lambdin Arch, off Diamond Springs Road. All the home’s occupants have been accounted for, the city’s fire department said.

Virginia Beach dispatchers said a call about the fire was received around 5:40 a.m.

Battalion Chief Chris Ludford said the fire started in the home’s kitchen and was under control “in a matter of minutes.”

Ludford said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

