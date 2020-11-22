VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person was injured and three cats are missing after a house fire in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.
Officials say the call came in just before 4 a.m. for the incident in the 600 block of Reasor Drive located in the Fairfield section of the city.
Crews reported “heavy fire” when they arrived on the scene. Once additional crews arrived, an interior search was conducted.
Officials say both residents escaped along with a family cat but three cats are still unaccounted for. One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
The fire was out before 4:25 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Latest News
- House fire in Virginia Beach sends 1 to hospital, leaves 3 cats unaccounted for
- UVA Mourns the Passing of John Paul ‘Jack’ Jones
- Police searching for person possibly involved in armed robbery of gas station; second BP reportedly robbed in Portsmouth this week
- Officials searching for Virginia man who allegedly stabbed his fiancée multiple times
- 15-year-old suspect in custody after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall