House fire in Virginia Beach sends 1 to hospital, leaves 3 cats unaccounted for

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person was injured and three cats are missing after a house fire in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

Officials say the call came in just before 4 a.m. for the incident in the 600 block of Reasor Drive located in the Fairfield section of the city.

Crews reported “heavy fire” when they arrived on the scene. Once additional crews arrived, an interior search was conducted.

Officials say both residents escaped along with a family cat but three cats are still unaccounted for. One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The fire was out before 4:25 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.
  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.
  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.
  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.
  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.
  • Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information, please email vbfdpio@vbgov.com or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10