House fire in Virginia Beach sends 1 to hospital, leaves 3 cats unaccounted for

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person was injured and three cats are missing after a house fire in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

Officials say the call came in just before 4 a.m. for the incident in the 600 block of Reasor Drive located in the Fairfield section of the city.

Crews reported “heavy fire” when they arrived on the scene. Once additional crews arrived, an interior search was conducted.

Officials say both residents escaped along with a family cat but three cats are still unaccounted for. One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The fire was out before 4:25 a.m. The cause is under investigation.