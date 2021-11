VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Rushmere Drive, off Kempsville Road in the southwestern area of the city.

No injuries were reported and the fire was reported under control just after 6 a.m.

The cause is unclear at this time.