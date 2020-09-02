Americas Best Value Inn catches fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a hotel fire Wednesday morning.

Emergency communications say they received the call around 1:53 a.m. for a fire in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a room of the Americas Best Value Inn fully engulfed.

The fire was marked under control at 2:20 a.m. and reported out at 3:09 a.m.

Six people were evaluated by EMS and four people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.