Americas Best Value Inn catches fire in Va. Beach

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a hotel fire Wednesday morning.

Emergency communications say they received the call around 1:53 a.m. for a fire in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a room of the Americas Best Value Inn fully engulfed.

The fire was marked under control at 2:20 a.m. and reported out at 3:09 a.m.

Six people were evaluated by EMS and four people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10