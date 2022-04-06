VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters worked to free a horse that was stuck in a ditch on Tuesday.

VBFD’s Engine 5 was called to the 2400 block of Holland Road in the southern end of the city around 5:35 p.m. and used shovels to soften the edges of the ditch so the horse could try to right itself.

It was then sedately slightly for its safety and removed with help from firefighters. It was back on its feet within minutes of being lifted from the ditch.

The veterinarian at the scene said the horse will be OK.