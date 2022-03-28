VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters and safety educators in Virginia Beach spent Monday teaching homeschooled students and their parents about fire and emergency safety at the Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center on South Birdneck Road.

“The response was overwhelming. In about four days, we had over 1,000 people registered for this event on a Monday,” said Life Safety Education Coordinator Jessica Xenakis.

She organized the event that included hands-on training with static displays, fire apparatus, VBPD Mounted Patrol, Cell Phone Sally and more.

“It’s important that the children see that our first responders are community helpers and they are people that are there to help them when they have an emergency,” Xenakis said.

The kids loved the Clydesdales and the monster truck that were at the scene.

“All of these tires — all four of them are — all four of them together are 4,000 pounds,” one homeschooled student, Jachin Taylor, told WAVY.

While the kids were being sucked in by the eye candy and actual candy — the grown-ups snuck in potentially lifesaving information.

“Did you know that you can text 911? We learned that today,” homeschool parent Stephanie Baroni-Cook told 10 On Your Side.

She also learned that it is safest to sleep with all bedroom doors closed in case of a fire.

“You blew our minds today,” she told a firefighter.

Now, she will go home and use the opportunity to teach her young children about fire plans and escape routes — sSomething fire safety says we should all be doing at home with our kids.