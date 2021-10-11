‘History Happy Hour’ brewing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation is hosting Bonfires and Brews – an evening of history, music, bonfires, and beers – also known as a “History Happy Hour.”

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the event will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-10 p.m. on the Lynnhaven House grounds at 4409 Wishart Rd in Virginia Beach.

Since 2013, Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation has provided funding and promotion for Virginia Beach’s history and historical artifacts.

This time around, the foundation is shedding light on the Lynnhaven House, one of Virginia’s oldest surviving colonial homes. According to the Virginia Beach History of Museums, the house built by Francis Thelaball is nearly 300 years old.

During Bonfires and Brews, the Lynnhaven House will be open for visitors to venture through.

There will be free activities throughout the night, but in lieu of an admission fee, the city is encouraging participants to make a $5 donation to the foundation.

Proceeds will further support the foundation’s mission of historic preservation, education, and promotion.

For more information on Bonfires and Brews including parking directions, food vendors, and live music performances, click here. If you have any questions about Virginia Beach History Museum events and tours, call 757-385-5100 or email vbhistory@vb.gov.