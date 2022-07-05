The boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. on July 7.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice Tuesday for all businesses in the Marketplace at Hilltop Shopping Center following a water main break on Laskin Road.



The boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. on July 7. The department is currently testing water samples from the affected area’s water distribution system to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Businesses specifically affected by the notice include those located at the following addresses. All addresses include suites within.

1744 Laskin Road

1724 Laskin Road

729 First Colonial Road

733 First Colonial Road

749 First Colonial Road

753 Frist Colonial Road

757 First Colonial Road

741 Republic Road

The Department will issue an update on Wednesday after it has completed the first 24 hours of water sample testing. All water samples collected must meet state and federal drinking water standards before the boil water notice can be lifted.

On Tuesday, a contractor working on Laskin Road and First Colonial Road struck a water line. The source of the break was subsequently isolated.

Water service should be restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The department has issued boil water instructions below:

When water is restored, flush all cold-water faucets for approximately 2-3 minutes.

Prior to drinking water from the city’s public water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water.

Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.

Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.

If your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted.