Hilltop Plaza entrance at Laskin Road to close overnight March 1 & 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers need to be aware that the Laskin Road entrance to Hilltop Plaza will be temporarily closed next week.

According to VDOT officials, the entrance will be closed overnight on March 1 and March 2, starting as early as 10 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. Those who need to enter the shopping center will need to use the Republic Road entrance.

In addition, crews will implement an extended, single-lane closure of Laskin Road heading towards the oceanfront starting February 28. The closure will be just east of the bridge over Linkhorn Bay by the Linkhorn Bay Condominiums. This lane closure will remain in place until March 1 at 8 a.m.

All closures are weather dependent.