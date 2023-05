VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hilltop DMV office in Virginia Beach is currently without internet.

According to a tweet from Virginia DMV, the Hilltop office is without internet at this time and is unable to process transactions.

Those who need to visit a DMV can look up different locations on the DMV website. It is unclear at this time when the internet will be back up at the Hilltop location.