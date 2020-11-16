Help Virginia Beach choose Oceanfront activities and entertainment for 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and visitors are invited to weigh in on next year’s slate of concerts, festivals, and family fun activities in a new online survey.



The survey will be available for public input through Dec. 4, 2020.

“We are looking at ways to freshen up the lineup and introduce new options for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Getting input from our stakeholders will help guide the overall planning efforts,” said Ron Williams, deputy city manager for economic vitality.



“Some of the events will be returning fan favorites, some are being updated and others are new to our community. While many will be free to attendees, a few will require a paid admission just as they do now. We want to offer a variety of options spread throughout much of the year.”

These events and activities are funded, in full or in part, through the Tourism Investment Program, which is made up mostly of tourism-related taxes and fees like hotel taxes, portions of the restaurant taxes, and rental fees.

To participate in the survey, click here.

A few things to keep in mind:

These events take place in the city’s oceanfront area.

The goal is to offer a mix of options.

