VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whether they get caught up in fishing gear or are found stranded or stunned by the colder ocean waters, all marine wildlife that enter the care of Virginia Aquarium come to its off-site rehabilitation facility. Their most recent sea turtle patient, Falcon, is being treated here.

“Still in what we call the critical phase,” said Erin Bates, stranding response rehabilitation Manager. “Checking blood values daily.”

The green sea turtle was found by someone at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Wednesday with just a 44-degree body temperature. That body heat should be in the 70s. They warm Falcon up by five degrees each day.

“We do that so we don’t shock her system as it comes back to normal temperature,” Bates said.

It could be about two months before Falcon goes back to the ocean. For some of the other turtles in their care, it could take even longer.

“This is Thin Mint,” Bates said while introducing the 10 On Your Side news team to one of their larger sea turtle patients. “She was actually found floating off of Hampton, and a member of the public stayed with her for two hours on his kayak until we were able to get her.”

If you see a stranded turtle, Bates recommends calling the aquarium right away.

“Time is of the essence when it’s this cold, so a lot of people might see a turtle and it looks deceased — it’s sitting on the beach, it’s not really moving,” Bates said. “But that’s the best time to check on it and call us, because a lot of times, those animals are still alive.”

Reports are coming in fast. During our interview with Bates, she got reports of a turtle near the Nauticus museum in downtown Norfolk.

Bates said that for whatever reason, more and more turtles are found stranded in Hampton Roads each year. They typically get about 15 to 20 turtles found cold stunned within a single season. They are getting close to 70 overall turtle patients for 2023.

“It could be there are more turtles in our area,” Bates said. “Either they’re shifting because of their food source or just they’re habitat in general. It could be the public knows to call us. Or it could be there are more fisheries or other things going on that brings people into more interactions with these animals.”

Since they only have so many staff members and volunteers, they cannot be everywhere at once. They call the general public their eyes and ears.

If you see any marine wildlife in need of rescuing, the Virginia Aquarium asks that you give them a call. They have a hotline for stranded animal findings, which can be reached at (757) 385-7575.