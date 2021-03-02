Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling back to Virginia Beach with new goodies, exclusive collectibles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its East Coast tour for the 7th year in a row with a return to Virginia Beach.

Fans of the iconic Japanese character are welcome to participate in the event when the cafe truck arrives at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach Saturday, March 6. It will be at the main entrance of the mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those eager to shop at the cafe can look forward to new, exclusive treats and limited-edition collectibles including a stainless rainbow thermos, a new Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush, new hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, and more.

To make sure every interactions are safe and help reduce the spread of COVID-19, officials say the cafe truck will issuing safety procedure and sanitation efforts including:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests are encouraged to stay home if sick with a cough or fever to wear a face mask, maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff, and to clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces. The cafe is only taking credit/debit card payments.