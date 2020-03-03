Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling back into Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again for Hello Kitty fans to get their fix right here in Hampton Roads.

Fans and fanatics can visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck at Lynnhaven Mall on March 7. The truck, based on an iconic Japanese character, has visited Hampton Roads before.

Event-goers can look forward to new, exclusive goodies such as:

Sprinkle Mugs

Madeleine Sets

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes

Enamel Pin Sets (in 2 styles)

The truck parks outside the main entrance of the mall, so keep an eye on the weather here for the latest updates. They park at 10 a.m. and will stick around until 8 p.m.

If you plan on buying anything from the truck, be sure to bring a credit or debit card. The truck does not accept cash.

Latest Posts: