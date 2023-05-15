VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Those who were headed to see Janet Jackson perform Sunday night at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach were met with some heavy traffic and delays.

10 On Your Side received reports of heavy traffic and backups at the Janet Jackson concert, which was the first concert at the venue for the 2023 season. Video obtained by concertgoers shows lines of cars waiting to park at the amphitheater.

Cameras along the traffic route showed cars backed up down Princess Anne Road.

Some people who attended the concert expressed their frustration on social media and said that they missed part of the show while trying to get in.

A spokesperson from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach told 10 On Your Side there were no parking or staffing issues at the venue and that everyone who had a ticket to the show was in the building for the first act.

However, one woman who contacted 10 On Your Side said that she missed the concert after being in traffic for three hours. 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye also said she missed the first act of the concert due to the traffic.

The spokesperson also mentioned that there likely won’t be any sort of refund for those who arrived late due to the traffic.