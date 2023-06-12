VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Heavy damage was reported following a house fire Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to a Facebook post for the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 10:27 p.m. in the 5800 block of Goolagong Dr. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the house.

Heavy damage reported following house fire on Goolagong Dr. in Virginia Beach. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

The fire was marked under control at 11:01 p.m. and officials say the house was not occupied when it caught fire.

The house and three sheds were heavily damaged at a result of the fire. No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.