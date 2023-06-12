VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Heavy damage was reported following a house fire Sunday night in Virginia Beach.
According to a Facebook post for the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 10:27 p.m. in the 5800 block of Goolagong Dr. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the house.
The fire was marked under control at 11:01 p.m. and officials say the house was not occupied when it caught fire.
The house and three sheds were heavily damaged at a result of the fire. No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
