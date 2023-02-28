VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – President Biden will be in Virginia Beach Tuesday to discuss his plan to protect access to affordable health care.

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s press briefing that his address would “highlight how Republicans are threatening default and economic catastrophe unless they can force through their agenda that would raise healthcare costs for seniors, working families, and Americans with preexisting conditions and cause millions of people to lose their coverage.”

The topic has been one of Biden’s biggest campaign promises is to lower the cost of health care for Americans.

Last month, the Biden administration announced that a record of more than 16 million people enrolled in a health care plan under the Affordable Care Act, during the previous enrollment period.

That made the highest number of people enrolled since the Act became law 10 years ago.

The White House also says 22% of those who signed up are new.

Biden is expected to talk about those healthcare highlights during his visit, but he is also expected to compare it to what Congressional Republicans propose.

The White House says Republicans’ plans would raise health care costs for seniors, and cause millions of people to lose their coverage.

It’s been two years since Biden has been in Hampton Roads; the last time he was on the Peninsula.

Biden is expected to leave the White House for Joint Base Andrews around 12:40 p.m., leaving about 20 minutes later for the flight to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. He is expected to arrive at Oceana around 1:45 p.m.

His address is expected to be around 3 p.m. He will be leaving from Oceana around 4:25 p.m. to head back to Washington, D.C.

