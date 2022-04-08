VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront is ready for the possibility of crowds this weekend.

According to social media posts, college students may come a little bit earlier than anticipated for College Beach Weekend.

The city says plans are in place to respond.

“It’s usually the 17th weekend. This is earlier. We’ve known about this for about two weeks. We’ve had time to plan and get ready,” said Virginia Beach Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson. “It’s like having house guests coming and they say they’re coming two weeks earlier, so you have to rush and get ready.”

Thursday night, police addressed the Resort Advisory Commission and said officers would be out on patrols on foot, bikes, and horses.

A police substation is also now located on Atlantic Avenue.

“We’re expecting a large crowd of young people coming. We welcome them. The beach is for people to come and have a good time. We’re going to have entertainment but we’re also going to have security in place for them and our residents,” Wilson said.

10 On Your Side spoke with hotels on the Oceanfront who say they haven’t seen an increase or heard of any inquiries about College Beach Weekend, so they expect business as normal.

Beach visitor Kenny Brooks, who’s from California and travels the country with his wife in their Airstream, hopes that if the college students show up, they have fun.

“It’s really cool to see young people out having a good time and nobody gets hurt, nobody gets arrested. Just enjoy where you are and have a good time,” he said.