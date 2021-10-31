Harygul’s Halloween store partners with American Red Cross

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)— Harygul’s Halloween Super Store in Pembroke Mall was busy this morning as people got in that last-minute costume shopping.



Turns out, the Virginia Beach location has had a lot of foot traffic ahead of Halloween.

“We really have served more customers this year than any other year. Because it’s been 2 years since you’ve been able to have a safe outdoor Halloween, so I think the families of Hampton Roads came out in droves,” said D. Nachnani.

The way he sees it, lots of shoppers means lots of opportunities for folks to donate blood to the American Red Cross. That’s what sparked their catchy, Get Blood, Give Blood campaign.

“If you give us a pint of blood, we’ll give you some fake blood for Halloween,” said Nachnani.

Customers can pop just across the shop to the donation center. Nachnani says his goal this weekend is to save 100 lives. He says each pint saves 3 lives so he’s encouraging you to step up and help as there’s a big blood shortage right now.

Harygul’s is celebrating its 31st year.

“The American Red Cross said they needed blood donations because of the challenges we’ve had over the last 400 days of covid and all of my staff stepped up,” said Nachnani.