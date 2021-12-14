Happy Paw-lidays: Get your pet’s picture taken with Santa

Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – You can capture holiday happiness with your pet this weekend, while donating to save the lives of rescued animals. The Hope For Life Rescue Center in Virginia Beach is holding a photo event called Happy Paw-lidays Santa Photos.

Bring your pet to Hope for Life for a professional picture with Santa, courtesy of Luthy Photography. You just have to make a $10 donation. That donation gets you a 5×7 print and a digital copy. All proceeds go to the shelter.

To register, click here.

The event is this Saturday, December 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

